Germany FA set to open talks with Flick over national team job

The former Germany assistant has been heavily tipped to take over from Joachim Low when he leaves Bayern Munich at the end of the season

The German Football Association (DFB) has confirmed it will open talks with Hansi Flick about succeeding Joachim Low as national team coach.

Low will step down following this summer's European Championship after 15 years in the role.

It was revealed earlier this month that Flick will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season, with Julian Nagelsmann already confirmed as his replacement.

What did the DFB say about Flick?

In a statement to SID, the DFB said: "It is well known that Hansi Flick is held in high regard by the DFB. We can confirm that, against this background, we will now hold talks with him and those responsible at FC Bayern."

The DFB added that "we are currently not going to comment on the further procedure, which we will initially coordinate internally with all parties involved with all due care and calm."

The bigger picture

Flick was quickly installed as the favourite to take the Germany job as soon as Low confirmed his intention to step down later this summer. The 56-year-old spent eight years as Low's assistant before becoming DFB sporting director after their triumph at the 2014 World Cup.

He was initially reticent to comment publicly on his future despite the speculation, before eventually confirming his intention to quit Bayern at the end of the season earlier this month despite having two years remaining on his contract.

With a deal for Nagelsmann now confirmed by Bayern, the path is clear for the DFB to pursue their interest in Flick.

However, with the DFB making it clear they will not pay any kind of compensation fee for their new coach, some serious negotiations may need to take place before a deal is done.

