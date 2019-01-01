Geremi Njitap: Cameroon must take positives from Afcon 2019 failure

The Indomitable Lions turned in a toothless display in Egypt, but their legendary defender believes the team can come out stronger from the setback

Geremi Njitap says must see positives despite their poor defence of their title in .

A 2-0 triumph over Guinea-Bissau handed the Indomitable Lions a flying start, but 0-0 draws against and Benin Republic meant they finished as Group F runners-up.

In the Round of 16, they surrendered a 2-1 lead to crumble 3-2 against in Alexandria – a result leading to the sacking of coaches Clarence Seedorf and Patrick Kluivert.

Though hurt about the five-time African champions’ failure to defend their title, Geremi who won the competition twice is trusting his country can make adjustments.

“As a former Cameroon player, I wanted the Indomitable Lions to defend their title unfortunately; we didn’t get past the second round,” he told Goal.

“We started the competition on a very strong note but along the line, our performance declined and got kicked out by a more determined Nigeria side.

“Any team can lose games but with our pedigree in African football, we shouldn’t be looking for miracles because we are big enough to win games.”

To many, axing based Benjamin Moukandjo and Christian Bassogog by coach Seedorf backfired, but Geremi feels otherwise while pointing the way forward.

“I played this game for several years and to be honest with you, I will not criticise the coaches’ choices,” he continued.

“They are closer to the players and know their strength and weaknesses, so it won’t be fair if we condemn them for dropping some players.

“I’m sure if we had won the title, no one would be talking about who made the team or not.

“In football, there is defeat but you gain something but learning because success is not a very good teacher.

“Sometimes when you keep winning, you're successful and you don’t actually learn much.

“So if we take lessons from , the Lions will be back because I believe there are lots improvements that can be made.”