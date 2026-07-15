Genoa pay tribute to historic Anfield win with iconic new vintage-inspired Kappa home kit

A legendary night at Anfield remembered

The new design is centered around a landmark moment in Italian football history: March 18, 1992. On that night, Genoa travelled to Merseyside and secured a -2-1 victory over Liverpool, becoming the first-ever Italian side to win at Anfield in a European competition. The result dumped Graeme Souness’s Reds out of the UEFA Cup at the quarter-final stage and remains etched in the folklore of the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

Facing a Liverpool side that featured the likes of Ian Rush, Steve McManaman and John Barnes, Genoa produced a masterclass that saw them advance to the semi-finals. Now, 35 years on from that triumph, the club is using the 2026-27 campaign to honour the players who silenced one of the most intimidating stadiums in world football. The launch campaign, aptly titled "You'll Never Run Alone," serves as a direct nod to the bond between the club and its supporters during that European run.

Retro aesthetics meet modern performance

Working in collaboration with Kappa, the kit revives iconic 1990s design elements, blending the traditional red and blue halves with a vintage collar and detailing that evokes memories of the original 1992 strip. While the look is decidedly old-school, the technology is anything but. The kit is crafted from recycled KOMBAT™ Pro technical fabric, ensuring it meets the high-performance demands of the modern game.

The shirt is designed to be lightweight and breathable, offering unrestricted movement for the current crop of stars. However, it is the emotional weight of the jersey that truly stands out. By bridging the gap between the nineties and the present day, Genoa and Kappa have created a piece of merchandise that functions as both a high-level sports garment and a historical artefact for the Grifone faithful.

Honouring the heroes and a fallen captain

To mark the launch, Genoa reunited five icons from that 1992 squad: Bortolazzi, Ruotolo, Skuhravý, Torrente, and Ferroni. The veteran stars were brought back together for a campaign developed by No Panic Agency and captured by photographer Andrea Venturini. The imagery serves as a powerful reminder of the club’s pedigree on the continent and the lasting impact of that specific generation of players.

Significantly, the campaign also pays tribute to the late Gianluca Signorini. The former captain, who passed away in 2002, was the heartbeat of the side that conquered Anfield. His legacy remains inseparable from the club's identity, and the 2026-27 home kit ensures that his greatest night as a leader is never forgotten by the next generation of Rossoblu fans. It is a fitting homage to a team that dared to dream and a captain who led them to the unthinkable.