Generation Foot believe Zamalek's security problems not real

The Senegalese champions objected to the change of venue and date of their Caf Champions League first round, second leg game against Zamalek

Generation Foot said they will approach the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) in the event they are kicked out of the Caf for failing to turn up for Sunday’s match against .

The Senegalese champions objected to having their match moved from Petrosport Stadium to Borg El-Arab for the match that was initially pencilled for Saturday and returned home on Sunday without playing the game.

Caf cited security concerns in the shifting of the match itinerary with less than 24 hours to kickoff.

Article continues below

Generation Foot now face possible expulsion from the tournament for boycotting the tie and the club said they will take up the matter with Cas if they are sanctioned by Caf.

“The security reason presented by Zamalek's management to support their request for postponing the game is not real,” Generation Foot said as per Al Ahram.

"Zamalek asked to postpone the game and reschedule it to be played a day later, meanwhile another Egyptian team based in Cairo, hosted Cano Sport of Equatorial Guinea and won 4-0. The case will be left to Caf to take their decision. We will leave Cairo on Sunday at 6pm.”

Generation Foot lead 2-1 from the first leg as they now wait for Caf to make their decision on the latest development.