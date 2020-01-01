Gbamin in the last phase of his recovery – Everton manager Ancelotti

The midfielder has been limited to two appearances since teaming up with the Toffees and is now close to returning to action

manager Carlo Ancelotti has revealed Jean-Philippe Gbamin is in the last phase of his recovery from a hamstring problem.

The international teamed up with the Goodison Park outfit from German side 05 on a five-year deal in the summer.

The defensive midfielder was recruited as a direct replacement for international Idrissa Gueye, who joined French champions .

Gbamin has, however, been struggling with injury problems since his arrival at Goodison Park which has limited his appearances to two games.

In his second game for the Toffees against in August 2019, the 25-year-old suffered a thigh injury and had a surgery which ruled him out of the remaining 2019-20 season.

Just when the midfielder started regaining his fitness, he suffered an Achilles tendon in training in May and has since been on the sidelines.

Ahead of ’s Premier League game against on Sunday, Ancelotti has revealed Gbamin is now nearing a return to action.

"Gbamin is in the last part of his recovery, I think he will be here in two or three weeks to be ready to train and play," Ancelotti told the club website.

"We have Coleman not available for this [Fulham] game, and then the others are quite fit and in good condition.

Gbamin was a consistent performer for Mainz 05 during his three-year stay, featuring in more than 85 Bundesliga games.

The Ivory Coast international will hope to replicate similar performances for Everton when he overcomes his injury setback.

Everton are currently seventh on the Premier League table after gathering 13 points from eight games. A victory against Fulham could see them climb into the top five.