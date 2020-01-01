Gbamin hopeful of Everton return after nine-month injury lay-off

The Ivory Coast international is nearing a full recovery from a thigh injury he suffered in August 2019

midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin is looking forward to playing a part during the remainder of the 2019-20 Premier League season after recovering from a thigh injury.

He sustained the injury in training back in August, and he was forced to undergo surgery in October to fix his thigh.

Gbamin has played only two games for since his summer-signing from – the first two league games of the season against and , and he racked up 135 minutes of football in the process.

This week, the 24-year-old returned to Finch Farm after spending nine months on the sidelines, and he is hoping to feature again for the Toffees.

“It is great to be back at Finch Farm with my teammates. I have my feeling back that I can get playing again,” Gbamin told the club website.

“Training has been good. I worked a lot with Adam (Newall) in the past week, with social distancing in place.

“We worked outside and did some ball work which was great for me to do after the lockdown. I am doing all the things the other players are doing with the ball and I hope to be able to join in full sessions with them soon, depending on what we are told is safe to do.

“I am training with a view to playing this season if the Premier League returns. I feel good, fully recovered and I am ready. We are taking it slowly because it was a big injury. It was not easy but I think if the games start to be played in the Premier League then I think I can play.

“I hope I can bring the quality I have. If I can help the team to go up the league then that would be great. I will be doing my maximum for the team.

“I can’t wait to play. It has been a long time that I haven’t played football so I know it is going to be hard to start but I am ready for this and I can’t wait for that day to come.”

Everton are 12th in the Premier League table with 37 points after 29 matches.