Gattuso quits as Fiorentina boss after 23 days in charge and with no games taken in

Gennaro Gattuso has quit his role as manager of Fiorentina after just 23 days at the helm.

The 43-year-old World Cup winner was appointed to a new Serie A post on May 25, having severed ties with Napoli at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Little time was wasted in finding a new job, but a stint in Florence has lasted a little over three weeks and seen no games taken in by the former Italy international.

What has been said?

A statement on the club's official website reads: "ACF Fiorentina and Mister Rino Gattuso, by mutual agreement, have decided not to follow up on the previous agreements and therefore not to start the next football season together.

"The Company immediately set to work to identify a technical choice that will guide the Viola team towards the results that Fiorentina and the City of Florence deserve."

Why has Gattuso left?

Speculation regarding a stunning exit for Gattuso first emerged amid reports of disagreements between coach and board regarding recruitment policy.

Gattuso is said to have clashed with those above him when it comes to potential targets for the summer window.

Fiorentina are reportedly looking to favour a frugal approach, with value being sought in youthful additions that boast long-term promise.

Gattuso is said to have requested that more ready-made stars were drafted into his ranks.

Ultimately, in-house rifts could not be repaired and a parting of ways has now been put in place.

Who could Fiorentina turn to?

Early suggestions are that former Lyon boss Rudi Garcia is the favoured option for those at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Ex-Chelsea and Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri is said to be another name in the frame, with the 69-year-old currently out of work after reaching the end of his contract at Sampdoria.

