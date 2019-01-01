Gascoigne: Spurs can't stop 'scary' Man City from lifting third straight Premier League title

The 52-year-old, who made more than 100 appearances in north London, doesn't think Mauricio Pochettino's side can keep the pace all season

legend Paul Gascoigne says no club can stop winning a third straight Premier League title due to their strength in depth.

Spurs held Pep Guardiola’s side to a controversial 2-2 draw in north London earlier this month, but Gascoigne says that City’s fearsome squad will win them the title over the course of the season.

While he backed his old side’s academy prospects to shine when needed, the former international thinks an injury to one of Spurs’ star players could put them out of the title race.

"I have seen the players in Spurs academy and they have some unbelievable players coming through,” he told football.london.

“But the big question is going to be what happens if Harry Kane gets injured? Who is going to replace him?

"Man City have got players to replace every position on the field. Tottenham don't. Mauricio Pochettino needs to buy again in the next window and get a couple of players in.”

While Spurs started the season with a win against promoted and the draw with City, last weekend’s disappointing home defeat to Newcastle provided something of a wake-up call to Pochettino’s side.

Going back to last season, they have now lost five of their last ten in the league and there is some pressure on them ahead of the North London Derby on Sunday.

are the only side to have played three and won three so far in this campaign and, while Gascoigne admitted Jurgen Klopp’s side can provide a challenge, he thinks City are well placed to secure a hat-trick of titles.

"Liverpool are looking strong as well but I cannot see anyone stopping Man City,” he said. “They are just going to keep on buying and it's quite scary.

"I think it will be Man City, Liverpool, Tottenham and . I think are playing good football as well."

City had been hamstrung last year by the mid-season injury to key midfielder Fernandinho, losing games to and Leicester in his absence.

In new signing Rodri, City appear to have found a more than capable long-term replacement, underlining Gascoigne’s point.

Meanwhile, with a five-point gap already opening up between Spurs and early leaders Liverpool, Pochettino’s side must find a way to arrest their sliding league form in the coming weeks or they could find themselves out of the title race before it properly begins.