'Garcia is going to move to Barcelona' - Guardiola confirms defender's impending Man City departure

The 20-year-old has been strongly linked with a move back to the Blaugrana, where he developed as a youth player

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Manchester City defender Eric Garcia is set to join Barcelona at the end of the season.

Garcia developed in Barcelona's academy before joining City in 2017, and has been strongly linked with a return to his boyhood club on a free transfer.

The 20-year-old's contract with City will expire at the end of the current season.

Article continues below

What was said?

"There are players even who don't play any matches. I think, for example, of Eric Garcia who is one of my favourite players," Guardiola said in his press conference after Sunday's Carabao Cup final win over Tottenham.

"I would love to have 15 Eric Garcias for the way he conducts his behaviour. He is always thinking of the team. He's always a good face in the good or bad moments. He helps the manager and the backroom staff all the time.

"He will go in an incredible team and when the people say they are unsatisfied if I don't play, I think of Eric.

"Most of the time he's not on the bench because he's going to move to Barcelona, I hope so. It's tough, but it is what it is."

Garcia's time at Man City

After moving from La Masia, Garcia rose quickly through the ranks at City and became one of the club's most promising defensive prospects.

But Garcia has been used sparingly this season, making just 10 total appearances in a crowded City defence that includes John Stones, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake.

The Spaniard was involved more frequently last term, making 20 appearances in all competitions.

Though Garcia hasn't seen much playing time this season, he made his senior Spain debut in September 2020 and has gone on to earn seven caps for his country.

Further reading