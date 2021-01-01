Gambian refugee Darboe excited after making Europa League debut against Manchester United

The 19-year-old made his maiden appearance on the European stage on Thursday after struggling to enter Italy five years ago

Gambian refugee Ebrima Darboe is on cloud nine after he made his Uefa Europa League debut for Roma in their 3-2 win over Manchester United in their semi-final, second leg on Thursday.

The 19-year-old replaced injured Chris Smalling in the 30th minute and he played a vital role in Paulo Fonseca's side's comeback victory on the night, even though they lost 8-5 on aggregate against the Red Devils.

Darboe was first included in Roma's matchday squad in October 2019 and he made his Serie A debut last Sunday as an 82nd-minute substitute in their 2-0 loss to Sampdoria.

After Thursday’s win at the Stadio Olimpico, the Gambia-born teenager found it difficult to express his feelings but he shared how manager Fonseca encouraged him before his introduction.

“It’s indescribable, I don’t even know how I could explain what I’m feeling,” Darboe was quoted by Football Italia.

“We always try to train to the max when we’re working with the first team. The coach told me I am good, so just to play it simple and think as if I’m in a training session. I tried to do that and help the team.”

Four years ago, Darboe arrived in Italy on a refugee boat from Libya without his parents and he was assigned to a social worker in the country.

He later had the chance of a trial at Roma and he played for their youth team in 2019 before he was handed his maiden professional contract with the Giallorossi in July that same year.

“I had this dream since I was a kid, but Africa is a difficult place to play football at the top level,” he continued.

“I had a friend, who was like a brother, and he told me I was too good, I should speak to my parents and get to Europe, as then I’d play for the professional.

“It wasn’t easy with documents to get a visa, my parents tried, but I had no other choice, I ran away with two friends. It was tough, but thank God and thanks to Italy, I was placed with a host family and I am so grateful.

“After a year, I met a scout called Miriam Petruzzi and she changed my life. I basically became part of her family and I want to thank them so much. I know they are all watching me.”