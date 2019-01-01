Galatasaray's Mbaye Diagne anticipates 'fantastic' return to Kasimpasa
Galatasaray forward Mbaye Diagne is looking forward to a 'fantastic' return to Kasimpasa for Sunday's Turkish Super Lig fixture.
The 27-year-old left the Apaches in January to team up with Fatih Terim's side on a four-and-a-half-year deal that will see him remain at the Turk Telekom Stadium until June 2023.
Diagne who currently leads the goalscoring chart in the Turkish top-flight with 21 efforts from 18 games opened his Galatasaray goal account against Trabzonspor last Sunday.
Following their 2-1 loss to Benfica in Thursday's Europa League outing, the Senegal international will hope to inspire the Lions back to winning ways in a familiar environment where he notched 32 goals in 34 league matches.
"Today is the fantastic day we hope, we play against my former team where it all started, where I spent one year of sure joy. Kasimpasa vs Galatasaray, come on my new family," Diagne wrote on Instagram.