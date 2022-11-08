Gabriel Jesus told he's not a 'match-winner' like Haaland as Petit plays down Arsenal's title chances

Gabriel Jesus is “not a match-winner” like Erling Haaland, says Emmanuel Petit, with Arsenal urged to add more “quality” to their ranks in January.

Brazilian started the season in fine form

Has now gone nine games without a goal

Gunners looking to maintain title challenge

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners have enjoyed a productive start to the 2022-23 campaign, with 11 wins and 34 points from 13 games taking them to the top of the Premier League table. Shrewd transfer business over the summer has delivered an immediate return, but Petit feels cash needs to be splashed again over the winter in order to maintain a title challenge – with Brazil international striker Jesus currently on a nine-game barren run in front of goal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Arsenal midfielder Petit has told LordPing: “I've been very pleased with the way that Arsenal have been playing since the beginning of the season. They deserved to win against Chelsea but I still believe there's a gap between them and Man City because of two things; the depth of the squad, you can't compare the quality of the bench between either side.

“Secondly, Man City signed Erling Haaland to fill a void and if you compare him with Gabriel Jesus, I really like Jesus but he's not a match-winner and Haaland is. You can see that when he came off the bench against Fulham, he made a big difference in the game and that's the difference. No one knows what Arsenal are going to do in the next transfer window, but they need to add quality players to the squad.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A 1-0 derby victory over London rivals Chelsea last time out was considered by many to be another title marker for Arsenal, but Petit feels they will eventually come up short. The Frenchman added: “For me, Man City will win the Premier League title, Arsenal will finish second, Liverpool will finish third and I think Newcastle will beat Tottenham, Chelsea and Man United to the fourth spot.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Arsenal remain the only side to have scored in every Premier League game so far this season, while no other team has kept more clean sheets than the Gunners (6).

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Mikel Arteta’s side will be in Carabao Cup third-round action against Brighton on Wednesday, before then heading to Wolves on Saturday for their final Premier League fixture before the World Cup break.