Full house as William Troost-Ekong and Odion Ighalo arrive in Super Eagles camp

The two players completed the 25-man preliminary team invited for the country’s Afcon preparations in Asaba

centre-back William Troost-Ekong and Changchun Yatai forward Odion Ighalo have arrived in ’s training camp ahead of the .

The duo are the last set of players to arrive at the team’s base in Asaba as Gernot Rohr now has his full 25 players available for training.

Earlier this week, the Super Eagles started preparations for the biennial showpiece with 20 players before trio of Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi and Abdullahi Shehu joined on Wednesday.

Full House.@ighalojude and @WTroostEkong are now in camp.

All 25 players called up for #TotalAFCON2019 preparation will be part of training at 4.15pm today at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

It will be an open session #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong.

Gernot Rohr’s side will lock horns against Afcon-bound Zimbabwe on Saturday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium before travelling to where they will take on in another friendly encounter on June 16.

Nigeria are in Group B of the tournament and they will begin their campaign against Burundi in Alexandria on June 22.

They will later play against Guinea on June 26 and Madagascar on June 30.