Fulham vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Fulham against Wolves in the Premier League

Fulham take on Wolves in a Premier League clash on Friday at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva's side will be high on confidence after registering back-to-back wins over Nottingham Forest and Brighton in their last two Premier League fixtures, respectively.

Wolves, on the other hand, come into the match on the back of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of relegation-threatened Bournemouth. Julen Lopetegui's side, who are just three points above the relegation zone, will be desperate for a win on Friday.

Fulham vs Wolves date & kick-off time

Game: Fulham vs Wolves Date: February 24, 2023 Kick-off: 3pm ET (Feb 25) Venue: Craven Cottage, Fulham

How to watch Fulham vs Wolves on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match will be broadcast on USA Network and can be streamed on NBCSports.com.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network NBCSports.com

Fulham team news & squad

Fulham managed to beat Brighton in their last game despite missing star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic due to a hamstring injury and coach Silva has confirmed the Serbian is likely to miss the clash against Wolves as well, as he is yet to recover fully.

Fulham possible XI: Leno; Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Solomon, Pereira, Willian; Vinicius

Position Players Goalkeepers Leno, Rodak Defenders Adarabioyo, Diop, Duffy, Ream, Robinson, Kurzawa, Tete, Mbabu, Soares Midfielders Palhinha, Reed, Lukic, Cairney, Francois, Pereira, Solomon, Willian, Wilson, James Forwards Reid, Vinicius

Wolves team news & squad

Wolves' list of absentees includes Sasa Kalajdzic, Hwang Hee-chan, Boubacar Traore and Chiquinho, who are all injured.

But the good news for Lopetegui is that Mario Lemina and Pedro Neto are back in the squad. While Lemina missed the last game due to suspension, Neto was left out of the squad due to fitness concerns.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Lemina, Neves; Sarabia, Moutinho, Podence; Cunha