Fulham vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup tie

Fulham and Leeds United will lock horns in a fifth-round FA Cup clash at Craven Cottage on Tuesday.
The hosts are unbeaten in their last six matches and beat Sunderland in the fourth-round replay to enter the fifth round of the tournament. They are enjoying their season and will fancy their chances of progression in the FA Cup.
Leeds United, on the other hand, beat Southampton 1-0 to pick up their first win in five fixtures. They are struggling in the middle of a relegation fight in the Premier League and will look to the FA Cup for a much-needed boost to get their season back on track.
Fulham vs Leeds United: Date & kick-off time
Game:
Fulham vs Leeds United
Date:
February 28, 2023
Kick-off:
2:45 pm ET
Venue:
Craven Cottage
How to watch Fulham vs Leeds United on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.
Fulham team news & squad
Fulham will be without Tom Cairney, Neeskens Kebano and leading scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, who are out of action due to injuries.
Fulham possible XI: Rodak; Cedric, Duffy, Adarabioyo, Kurzawa; Lukic, Reed; Wilson, Solomon, James; Vinicius
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Rodak, Leno
Defenders
Tete, Kurzawa, Adarabioyo, Duffy, Soares, Ream, Diop, Robinson
Midfielders
Reed, Pereira, Palhinha, Lukic, Francois
Forwards
Wilson, Solomon, Willian, De Corova-Reid, James, Vinicius
Leeds United team news and squad
Leeds United will miss Rodrigo, Archie Gray, Adam Forshaw and Stuart Dallas as they are all out injured. The availability of Luis Sinisterra and Pascal Struijk remain doubtful.
Leeds United possible XI: Robles; Kristensen, Koch, Wober, Firpo; Greenwood, Gyabi, Roca, Summerville; Bamford, Rutter
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Meslier, Klaesson, Robles.
Defenders
Strujik, Koch, Wober, Firpo, Kristensen, Ayling, Cooper, Llorente
Midfielders
Adams, McKennie, Aaronson, Greenwood, Gyabi, Roca
Forwards
Harrison, Gnoto, Summerville, Rutter, Bamford, Perkins