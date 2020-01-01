Fulham add ‘world-class’ Loftus-Cheek on loan from Chelsea and Man City's Adarabioyo on permanent deal

The 10-time capped England international will spend the remainder of the season with the Craven Cottage side

completed a deadline day loan deal for midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, a player Cottagers owner Tony Khan described as “world class”.

With the prospect of game time at Stamford Bridge limited, the 24-year-old has elected to move away on a temporary basis.

The 10-time capped international will spend his second such spell away from the Blues, having previously impressed during the 2017-18 season with .

It is a deal that the player and the club are delighted with.

“I’m really happy to come ‘next door’, if you will!” Loftus-Cheek said via a statement on the club’s official website.

“I watched Fulham at the start of the season and they looked like they’re playing decent football. With this manager, I think I can get back to my best football. That’s the main thing for me, to find my form and help this team win games.”

Meanwhile, Khan is particularly excited about the new arrival, having billed him as “world class”.

The owner said: “I’m thrilled to announce the arrival of Ruben Loftus-Cheek to Fulham Football Club on loan from Chelsea FC.

“Ruben is a world-class player in the prime of his career, he has earned great experience in the Premier League, and we believe he will be so valuable to our club in our fight ahead of us. Come on Fulham!”

Meanwhile, Fulham have also moved to sign 23-year-old centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo from .

On the books of the Citizens since 2003, the Manchester-born player never managed to play a Premier League game for Pep Guardiola’s side and has elected to move to London in search of first-team opportunities, having previously had loan spells at WBA and Blackburn in the Championship.

“I’m very excited, very excited to get going and finally be playing Premier League football,” he said after signing a three-year deal that has the option of one more.

“I felt like the time was right to leave the [Man City] and push on. It was the right time in my career to move on and hopefully get a lot of Premier League games.”

Khan added: “Tosin has developed as a player and grown into a formidable defender out on loan to the Championship the past two seasons, where we saw his contributions at first hand last season during our promotion campaign.

“Tosin has received positive ratings from our data team and our coaches, and most importantly Tosin himself badly wanted to join us.”