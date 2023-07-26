'For God's sake!' - Taylor Twellman weighs in on criticism of MLS defenses as he compares Lionel Messi's strike for Inter Miami vs Atlanta to identical PSG effort

Taylor Twellman has given his take after one of Lionel Messi's strikes for Inter Miami against Atlanta United drew criticism of defenses in MLS.

Messi shines with three goal contributions

Fans criticize MLS defenses after Messi's brace

Twellman dismisses criticisms

WHAT HAPPENED? In his first one-and-a-half games Messi has already showcased his prowess, netting three goals and providing assists. One notable moment was during his first start against Atlanta, where he scored a brace, leading fans to question the quality of MLS defenses. In response to the criticisms, MLS legend Twellman tweeted a video comparison of Messi's goal against Atlanta and an almost identical one he had scored while playing for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 - considered to be among the top five leagues in Europe.

WHAT THEY SAID: The video has since been removed, but he also wrote: "I love reading the “indictments” of @MLS defending when @ATLUTD gave up 4 goals to…..the @NewYorkRedBulls for god sake. ATL are the worst defense in the league for me and that included the Miami team they just played that’s in last place. Just enjoy the games and quality."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's arrival in MLS generated anticipation and skepticism about the league's defensive capabilities. It's clear he is going to enjoy himself, but there will be bigger challenges ahead.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Messi's Inter Miami have already played their two group stage games in the Leagues Cup and will now await the round of 32 draw as they look to win the first trophy in the club's history.