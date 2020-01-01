Frustrated Abraham stopped from taking penalty by Chelsea captain Azpilicueta as Jorginho scores his second

The 23-year-old was adamant he should take his side's second spot-kick of the game against Crystal Palace but was ultimately denied by the skipper

Cesar Azpilicueta was forced to step in and stop Tammy Abraham taking a penalty in 's Premier League clash with .

The forward grabbed the ball after Kai Havertz had won his side a second spot-kick of the afternoon, with Abraham keen to add to his tally in the league for the 2020-21 campaign.

Indeed, Frank Lampard handed a start to the 23-year-old for the fixture against Roy Hodgson's side at Stamford Bridge as Abraham was picked to lead the line following his goal in the 3-3 draw with .

Article continues below

More teams

The Blues were cruising in the match at the time, with summer signing Ben Chilwell scoring on his Premier League debut for the club, before Jorginho netted a penalty after Abraham was fouled by Tyrick Mitchell.

Jorginho is the Blues' designated penalty taker, with the former star having already scored a penalty in the 3-1 win over in Chelsea's opening league fixture of the season.

He also took one and scored in the shoot-out defeat to in the fourth round, with Mason Mount's effort, that was smashed wide of the target, ultimately costing his side.

So, with a second penalty of the afternoon awarded against Palace, Jorginho naturally expected to have the chance to double his tally in the match and put the Blues into a commanding 4-0 lead.

Abraham, though, had other ideas.

The striker immediately claimed the ball after Havertz was brought down by Mamadou Sakho in the box, expecting to be allowed the chance to score his third goal of the season in all competitions.

Club captain Azpilicueta was having none of it, though, as he ensured the ball was handed to international Jorginho, who duly stepped up to slot home again.

Abraham was clearly annoyed at the incident, uttering words of frustration to himself as he moved away from the penalty spot and gesturing towards Azpilicueta as he felt he should've been allowed the chance to score.

There didn't appear to be any lasting issue thereafter, however, and Lampard admitted after the game that it's been "dealt with".

He told BT Sport: "It's been dealt with. No problems. Just dealt with. I want leaders - and a little bit of conflict. It's good that Tammy was enthusiastic but you don't jump ahead of the list."