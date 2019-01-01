From Madrid's new hero to out in the cold - what has happened to Vinicius?

The teenager shone at Santiago Bernabeu last term but has struggled under Zinedine Zidane and been usurped by compatriot Rodrygo

Amid the gloom of ’s turbulent 2018-19 campaign, there were two shining beacons that at least offered hope for the beleaguered Blancos.

Karim Benzema’s form, particularly in the second half of the season, was the best the French forward had shown for some time as he finished the campaign with 30 goals across all competitions. That has been backed up this time around, too, with the former star currently having contributed 12 goals and six assists in 16 appearances since August.

The other player to come out of a season that saw Florentino Perez appoint three separate coaches was the youngest member of the Madrid squad. Vinicius Junior was a breath of fresh air for many of the Santiago Bernabeu faithful, with his direct running style and willingness to take a risk to beat an opposition defender.

Signed from Flamengo for €46 million (£39.5m/$51m) in the summer of 2017, at the time Vinicius became the most expensive player under the age of 19 in football history as well as the second-most expensive Brazilian behind Neymar.

The original deal stated that it would not become official until his 18th birthday while it was agreed that he would be loaned back to in July 2018 for a further season in his homeland. However, given his rapid development and the excitement surrounding his potential, Madrid reneged on the second part of the agreement, instead deciding that he would remain in the Spanish capital.

Vinicius’ opening months in Madrid did not go to plan, however, with the teenager spending most of his time playing for the Castilla team while Julen Lopetegui’s side floundered. The ex- manager’s treatment of the young winger became one of many sticks used to beat Lopetegui, with the final straw coming when Vinicius was pulled out of playing for Castilla, only to be also left out of the first-team squad for the first Clasico of the season against . Lopetegui was sacked following his side’s 5-1 defeat at Camp Nou.

With Santiago Solari promoted from the Castilla team to replace Lopetegui, Vinicius’ fortunes changed. In the first game after Lopetegui’s sacking he provided an assist in a 2-0 win over , and by the time January rolled around he was a regular in Solari’s line-up, with his performances enough to see him voted into second spot behind Jadon Sancho in Goal’s annual NxGn list of the most talented teenage footballers on the planet.

There were clear deficiencies, including an inability to turn promising positions in the opposition penalty area into goals, but in an otherwise ageing team he at least provided a forward thrust from the left-hand side. A ruptured knee ligament suffered in March meant he was only able to make three appearances under Zinedine Zidane once the French legend returned to the dugout, but an impression had been made.

“Vinicius is 18 years old and is the future of Real Madrid, I'm sure,” Zidane told reporters in September. “But everything comes in its own time. He's in the process of doing things the right way but I am counting on him.”

Backing up those words, however, has been a struggle.

With Eden Hazard signed to play in the same position as Vinicius, opportunities for the young Brazilian have been far more limited this time around. Reports over the summer suggested Zidane was keen for the teenager to spend a season on loan elsewhere – something Perez was dead against – and the coach’s usage of Vinicius suggests he is unable to fully trust him.

The 19-year-old has made just four starts across all competitions in 2019-20 and was left out of the squad altogether for Saturday’s win over . With Hazard having arrived and Gareth Bale back in the picture, his pathway to the first team is suddenly blocked, and that is not to mention his compatriot who is going down a storm on the opposite flank.

Rodrygo’s hat-trick on his debut against saw his name become known across Europe, but even before then the Bernabeu’s new Brazilian sweetheart had been in impressive form.

Signed for a similar amount as Vinicius, Rodrygo – who is one year younger than his fellow Brazilian – marked his Madrid debut with a goal against Osasuna in September and has not looked back. He has started five of the Blancos’ last six games, contributing a further four goals along the way, and with Bale seemingly doing all he can to cut his last remaining ties in Madrid, the opportunity is there for Rodrygo to further establish himself in the coming months.

For Vinicius, the picture seems a little bleaker. Despite the player himself seemingly wanting to stay put, talk of a loan move in January is beginning to increase, with a whole host of clubs likely to be interested should he come available.

Former Madrid and Brazil striker Ronaldo, who now owns Real Valladolid, has publicly expressed an interest in signing him, telling Fox Sports Brasil : “He had a great season last year and he practically saved Real Madrid from even worse failure. I’d love to be able to have him.” He is unlikely to be the only suitor.

For now, as Madrid prepare to face in what should prove to be a barometer of how much they have improved, or otherwise, since their chastening 3-0 defeat in in September, it is unlikely Vinicius will be involved, at least from the start. While he still has time on his side, a concerning pattern is beginning to emerge.