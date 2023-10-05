Freiburg vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Freiburg vs West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham will take on Freiburg in their second Europa League group stage game at the Europa-Park Stadium on Thursday.

The Premier League side from London beat TSC 3-1 in their tournament opener and will be looking to make it two wins out of two with a good result away from home. Jarrod Bowen and Toma Soucek scored as they beat Sheffield United in their most recent outing and that should help the seventh-placed side in the Premier League feel confident against the Bundesliga side.

Freiburg, on the other hand, have lost just one out of their last five matches and that defeat came against Borussia Dortmund in the middle of September. After having had a winning start in the Europa League with a win over Olympiakos, they will fancy their chances against West Ham and will hope to be dominant in front of their home crowd. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Freiburg vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: October 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 12.45 pm EDT Venue: Europa-Park Stadium

The game between West Ham and Freiburg will be played at the Europa-Park Stadium on Thursday. Kick-off is at 12.45 pm EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Freiburg vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Paramount+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

West Ham's sole injury concern heading into this fixture revolves around Aaron Cresswell, whose availability remains uncertain due to a hamstring injury. It is highly probable that Lukasz Fabianski will be the chosen starter for the match, marking his third appearance of the season.

West Ham predicted XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Kudus, Benrahma; Ings.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmeiri, Jonson, Coufal Midfielders: Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Fornals Forwards: Benrahma, Cornet, Ings, Bowen, Antonio, Mubama

Freiburg team news

Freiburg's current injury list is relatively short, with long-term absentees being Christian Gunter and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh. There's also some positive news as Michael Gregoritsch recently returned from a calf problem and made a late substitute appearance against Augsburg.

Yannik Keitel picked up an injury and had to leave the game early but he is likely to be replaced by Nicolas Hofler, who was suspended in the Bundesliga but is eligible for Europa League action.

Freiburg predicted XI: Atubolu, Sildillia, Ginter, Lienhart, Kübler, Eggestein, Höfler, Sallai, Doan, Grifo (c), Höler.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Uphoff, Müller, Atubolu Defenders: Lienhart, Schmidt, Schlotterbeck, Ginter, Kübler, Sildillia, Gulde Midfielders: Makengo, Rosenfelder, Weisshaup, Eggstein, Eggestein, Höfler, Grifo, Doan, Sallai Forwards: Holer, Rohl, Adamu, Philipp, Gregoritsch

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever fixture between West Ham and Freiburg.

Useful links