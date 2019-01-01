Fraser the ‘ideal candidate to load the bullets for Aubameyang and Lacazette’ at Arsenal – Wilshere

The former Gunners midfielder believes that a winger he worked alongside during a loan spell at Bournemouth would be a shrewd addition in north London

have been informed by Jack Wilshere that Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser is the “ideal candidate to load the bullets for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to fire”.

The Scotland international has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium during the summer transfer window.

It may be that he has slipped down the wish list somewhat, with the Gunners seemingly favouring a deal for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha at present.

Interest may, however, be rekindled in a man who registered 14 assists in the Premier League last season.

Former Arsenal midfielder Wilshere, who spent time playing alongside Fraser during a loan spell at Bournemouth in 2016-17, believes the 25-year-old could be a shrewd addition for Unai Emery.

He told football.london: "I think Ryan Fraser would be a great signing. I know him well. He's probably the hardest working player I've ever worked with.

"He's got an exceptional attitude. On the pitch he runs around all day - he's the first one on the pitch in the morning and the last one off it.

"His physical attributes have really come on. He's really improved that side of his game. He's really come on.

"Technically he's really come on. You can see that by all the chances he created last year. You can see that by the large number of assists he got last season. That's credit to him and credit to Eddie [Howe]. Eddie put a lot of trust in him and it's been rewarded.

"He's nurtured him and he's turned him into a top player - and if he goes to Arsenal I wish him all the luck in the world as he's a great guy and a great player."

Arsenal are considered to be in need of more creativity in the current market, with Aaron Ramsey having departed and questions continuing to be asked of Mesut Ozil.

Wilshere believes Fraser could be the man to provide inspiration in the final third and bring the best out of those around him.

The international added: "Ryan would be the ideal candidate to load the bullets for Aubameyang and Lacazette to fire up front.

"Imagine him and Ozil in the side. Imagine the number of chances they would create for the strikers.

"I always say Ozil is one of the best players I've ever seen and I've played with and worked with.

"Imagine if Arsenal had Fraser to add to the quality that Ozil can provide? They would be some team. The fans would love it."