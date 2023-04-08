Frank Lampard was set to be at Chelsea's clash with Real Madrid as a commentator before being handed the role as interim manager on this week.

Lampard was due to work for BT Sport for Madrid clash

Is now MANAGING Chelsea vs Los Blancos

Will take charge of Blues until end of season

WHAT HAPPENED? On April 12 Lampard will take charge of Chelsea at the Bernabeu as they take on Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg, but as fate would have it, he was supposed to be working there that night anyway! BT Sport commentator Darren Fletcher has confirmed that the Chelsea interim manager was booked as an analyst for the clash, with Lampard texting him to cancel after being given the caretaker role.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking on 5 Live's Friday Football Social, Fletcher said: "Frank Lampard was supposed to be with us in Madrid to do commentary for the Real Madrid v Chelsea match with me. He sent me a message saying 'I'm supposed to be there working with you, and now I'm going to be on the line!'

"It's total madness that he was going to be there anyway - now he's going to be there in a very important capacity, let alone watching it and analysing it!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lampard was reinstated as Chelsea boss on Wednesday night after Todd Boehly ruthlessly sacked Graham Potter with the Blues 11th in the Premier League following a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa. He was in charge of the Blues for 18 months before being dismissed by previous owner Roman Abramovich. Lampard was replaced by Thomas Tuchel, who went on to win the Champions League that season.

WHAT NEXT FOR LAMPARD & CHELSEA? After a run of disappointing results, Lampard will be looking to lift the mood before that all-important tie against Real Madrid. His only opportunity to do so will be against Wolves on Saturday before they head to Spain to face the European champions.