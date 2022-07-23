France vs Netherlands: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

In the last match before the semi-finals, the reigning champions will face one of their biggest threats - here's all you need to know

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

France will face the Netherlands on Saturday in the fourth and last quarter-final of this year's UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament. The pair will play out a last-eight encounter to earn a spot in the semi-finals.

Watch France vs Netherlands on fuboTV (Start with a free trial)

The former swept the group stages, save for a late draw with Iceland, while the latter - reigning champions - have faced a rockier path to the last eight. But both are up for the fight - and could provide a thrilling contest when they face off.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games France vs Netherlands Date July 23, 2022 Times 3:00pm ET, 12:00pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

In the United States (US), UEFA Women's EURO 2022 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream ESPN2 fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position France roster Goalkeepers Chavas, Lerond, Peyraud-Magnin Defenders Renard, Torrent, Tounkara, Karchaoui, Bacha, Bathy, Périsset, Cissoko Midfielders Palis, Toletti, Geyoro, Bilbault, Dali Forwards Katoto, Mateo, Diani, Malard, Baltimore, Sarr, Cascarino

A surprise closing draw in the group stages with Iceland checked France's momentum to a point, with the nation having arguably looked the best side in the mix to win Euro 2022 until that point.

Now, they face arguably the hardest quarter-final of the bunch with the need to bounce back and tighten their control over the last act of matches - presenting them with a golden opportunity to rubber-stamp their position as potential favourites.

Predicted France starting XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Perisset, Mbock, Renard, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Bilbault, Mateo; Diani, Cascarino, Malard.

Position Netherlands roster Goalkeepers Van Veenendaal, Van Domselaar, Lorsheyd Defenders Nouwen, Van der Gragt, Van Dongen, Wilms, Dijkstra, Casparij, Olislagers, Janssen Midfielders Roord, Spitse, Van de Donk, Pelova, Groenen, Egurrola Forwards Beerensteyn, Miedema, Martens, Jansen, Leuchter, Brugts

Having recovered truly from their opening draw with Sweden, a blowout result against Switzerland in their final group stage game has reconfirmed the Dutch as genuine contenders.

In their attempts to defend the crown they won five years ago however, they face a taxing route through to the semi-finals, and may yet have to find another level to go up against their foe.

Predicted Netherlands starting XI: Van Veenendaa; Wilms, van der Gragt, Nouwen, Janssen, Groenen, Spitse, Roord, van de Donk, Martens, Beerensteyn.

Last five results

France results Netherlands results Iceland 1-1 France (Jul 18) Switzerland 1-4 Netherlands (Jul 17) France 2-1 Belgium (Jul 14) Netherlands 3-2 Portugal (Jul 13) France 5-1 Italy (Jul 10) Netherlands 1-1 Sweden (Jul 9) France 7-0 Vietnam (Jul 1) Netherlands 2-1 Finland (Jul 2) France 4-0 Cameroon (Jun 25) Netherlands 3-0 Belarus (Jun 28)

Head-to-head