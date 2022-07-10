France vs Italy: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

Two European heavyweights will get their campaigns into action against each other in Rotherham this weekend

France will face Italy on Sunday in their first contest of this year's UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament. This will be the first match of this year’s competition for both sides.

In Group D, the pair are among the favourites to seal progress to the knockout stages - and they will hope they can get their campaigns off on the right foot.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news and rosters

Position France roster Goalkeepers Chavas, Lerond, Peyraud-Magnin Defenders Renard, Torrent, Tounkara, Karchaoui, Bacha, Bathy, Périsset, Cissoko Midfielders Palis, Toletti, Geyoro, Bilbault, Dali Forwards Katoto, Mateo, Diani, Malard, Baltimore, Sarr, Cascarino

Only a handful of sides have arrived at this year's tournament with superior world ranking placements than France - but they will be looking to break some unwanted history this time around too.

They have never got past the quarter-final stage, representing a major stumbling block - but with arguably some of the game's biggest talents among their ranks, could this year finally be their moment?

Predicted France starting XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Perisset, Tounkara, Mbock, Bacha; Dali, Bilbault, Mateo; Diani, Cascarino, Katoto

Position Italy roster Goalkeepers Giuliani, Schroffenegger, Durante Defenders Bergamaschi, Gama, Linari, Bartoli, Filangeri, Di Guglielmo, Boattin, Lenzini Midfielders Galli, Giugliano, Simonetti, Rosucci, Caruso, Cernoia Forwards Sabatino, Girelli, Bonansea, Bonfantini, Giacinti, Piemonte

A year on from the men's team tasting Euro 2020 glory on English soil, can the women repeat the feat to make it a clean sweep?

Italy will certainly be emboldened by their previous exploits too, having twice finished as runners-up, in 1993 and 1997.

Predicted Italy starting XI: Giuliani; Bartoli, Gama, Linari, Boattin; Caruso, Giugliano, Cernoia; Bergamaschi, Bonansea, Girelli

Last five results

France results Italy results France 7-0 Vietnam (Jul 1) Italy 1-1 Spain (Jul 1) France 4-0 Cameroon (Jun 25) Switzerland 0-1 Italy (Apr 12) France 1-0 Slovenia (Apr 12) Italy 7-0 Lithuania (Apr 8) Wales 1-2 France (Apr 8) Sweden 1 (6)-(5) 1 Italy (Feb 23) France 3-1 Netherlands (Feb 22) Italy 2-1 Norway (Feb 20)

Head-to-head