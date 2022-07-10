France vs Italy: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
France will face Italy on Sunday in their first contest of this year's UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament. This will be the first match of this year’s competition for both sides.
In Group D, the pair are among the favourites to seal progress to the knockout stages - and they will hope they can get their campaigns off on the right foot.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
|Games
|France vs Italy
|Date
|July 10, 2022
|Times
|3:00pm ET, 12:00 pm PT
|Stream
TV channel, live stream and how to watch
In the United States (US), UEFA Women's EURO 2022 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|ESPN+
Team news and rosters
|Position
|France roster
|Goalkeepers
|Chavas, Lerond, Peyraud-Magnin
|Defenders
|Renard, Torrent, Tounkara, Karchaoui, Bacha, Bathy, Périsset, Cissoko
|Midfielders
|Palis, Toletti, Geyoro, Bilbault, Dali
|Forwards
|Katoto, Mateo, Diani, Malard, Baltimore, Sarr, Cascarino
Only a handful of sides have arrived at this year's tournament with superior world ranking placements than France - but they will be looking to break some unwanted history this time around too.
They have never got past the quarter-final stage, representing a major stumbling block - but with arguably some of the game's biggest talents among their ranks, could this year finally be their moment?
Predicted France starting XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Perisset, Tounkara, Mbock, Bacha; Dali, Bilbault, Mateo; Diani, Cascarino, Katoto
|Position
|Italy roster
|Goalkeepers
|Giuliani, Schroffenegger, Durante
|Defenders
|Bergamaschi, Gama, Linari, Bartoli, Filangeri, Di Guglielmo, Boattin, Lenzini
|Midfielders
|Galli, Giugliano, Simonetti, Rosucci, Caruso, Cernoia
Forwards
|Sabatino, Girelli, Bonansea, Bonfantini, Giacinti, Piemonte
A year on from the men's team tasting Euro 2020 glory on English soil, can the women repeat the feat to make it a clean sweep?
Italy will certainly be emboldened by their previous exploits too, having twice finished as runners-up, in 1993 and 1997.
Predicted Italy starting XI: Giuliani; Bartoli, Gama, Linari, Boattin; Caruso, Giugliano, Cernoia; Bergamaschi, Bonansea, Girelli
Last five results
|France results
|Italy results
|France 7-0 Vietnam (Jul 1)
|Italy 1-1 Spain (Jul 1)
|France 4-0 Cameroon (Jun 25)
|Switzerland 0-1 Italy (Apr 12)
|France 1-0 Slovenia (Apr 12)
|Italy 7-0 Lithuania (Apr 8)
|Wales 1-2 France (Apr 8)
|Sweden 1 (6)-(5) 1 Italy (Feb 23)
|France 3-1 Netherlands (Feb 22)
|Italy 2-1 Norway (Feb 20)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Results
|1/20/2018
|France 1-1 Italy
|9/15/2010
|Italy 2-3 France
|9/11/2010
|France 0-0 Italy
|6/6/2005
|France 3-1 Italy