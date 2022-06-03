France vs Denmark: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Can the World Cup holders get their summer off to a winning start against last year's Euro 2020 semi-finalists?

This article contains affiliate links. We may receive a commission on any sales we generate from it

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Friday, with France and Denmark meeting in the group stage of the tournament.

Watch France vs Denmark on fuboTV (try for free)

These two teams last met in 2018, playing to a 0-0 draw. That ended a string of three French victories in a row.

Article continues below

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games France vs Denmark Date June 3, 2022 Times 2:45 pm ET, 11:45 am PT Stream fubo TV (try for free)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), UEFA Nations League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV.

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

U.S. TV channel Online stream fubo Sports Network fubo TV (try for free)

Team news & rosters

Position France roster Goalkeepers Lloris, Areola, Maignan Defenders Varane, Digne, Pavard, Hernandez, Kimpembe, Kounde, Hernandez, Saliba, Clauss Midfielders Kante, Rabiot, Tchouameni, Guendouzi, Kamara Forwards Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappe, Coman, Ben Yedder, Diaby, Nkunku

France enters this tournament as the defending champions, defeating Spain 2-1 in October behind goals from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe.

That victory is part of a long win streak for the French team, which has pulled off seven consecutive victories. In 2022, the team has won friendlies against the Ivory Coast and South Africa by a combined score of 7-1.

In fact, France hasn’t lost a match in awhile. The last French defeat came back in 2020, when it fell 2-0 to Finland in a friendly.

Predicted France starting XI: Saliba, Varane, Kimpembe, Clauss, Tchouameni, Rabiot, Kante, Griezmann, Mbappe, Benzema; Maignan

Position Denmark roster Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Iversen, P. Jensen Defenders Vestergaard, Maehle, Christensen, Stryger Larsen, Wass, Boilesen, Andersen, Kristensen, Nelsson Midfielders M. Jensen, Delaney, Eriksen, Norgaard, Hojbjerg, Billing Forwards Braithwaite, Skov Olsen, Dolberg, Damsgaard, Wind, Poulsen, Cornelius, Skov

Playing in the same group as the defending champions will be tough, but don’t count Denmark out. The team is coming off of a semifinals appearance at Euro 2020 and brings a lot of momentum into this match.

The team has won seven of its last nine matches, including winning six World Cup qualifiers in a row. The team did hit a rougher patch recently though, as it lost its final qualifier to Scotland, then lost a friendly to the Netherlands.

Christian Eriksen is the player to watch for Denmark. He enters this tournament tied for fifth in career goals for Denmark with 38 and his 111 caps rank second among active players, behind captain Simon Kjaer.

Predicted Denmark starting XI: Olsen, Dolberg, Braithwaite, Eriksen, Norgaard, Hojbjerg, Nelssen, Andersen, Vestergaard, Maehle; Schmeichel

Last five results

France results Denmark results France 5-0 South Africa (Mar 29) Denmark 3-0 Serbia (Mar 29) France 2-1 Ivory Coast (Mar 25) Netherlands 4–2 Denmark (Mar 26) Finland 0-2 France (Nov 16 2021) Scotland 2-0 Denmark (Nov 15 2021) France 8-0 Kazakhstan (Nov 13 2021) Denmark 3-1 Faroe Islands (Nov 12 2021) Spain 1-2 France (Oct 10 2021) Denmark 1-0 Austria (Oct 12 2021)

Head-to-head