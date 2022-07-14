France vs Belgium: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview
France will face Belgium on Thursday in their second contest of this year's UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 tournament. The pair will play out the fourth game of Group D.
The former got off to a winning start with a blowout victory over Italy, while the latter were held to a draw by Iceland - but both remain in the hunt to reach the quarter-finals.
Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.
TV channel, live stream and how to watch
In the United States (US), UEFA Women's EURO 2022 matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).
New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
|U.S. TV channel
|Online stream
|ESPN+
|fubo TV (start with a free trial)
Team news and rosters
|Position
|France roster
|Goalkeepers
|Chavas, Lerond, Peyraud-Magnin
|Defenders
|Renard, Torrent, Tounkara, Karchaoui, Bacha, Bathy, Périsset, Cissoko
|Midfielders
|Palis, Toletti, Geyoro, Bilbault, Dali
|Forwards
|Katoto, Mateo, Diani, Malard, Baltimore, Sarr, Cascarino
If there was a statement performance from the first round of Euro 2020 fixtures, it would have been hard to top France's outrageous first-half rout of Italy.
Could it be a case of peaking too early though? It's unlikely - and they'll be eyeing a second blowout here to cement their place in the last eight.
Predicted France starting XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Perisset, Tounkara, Renard, Karchaoui; Geyoro, Bilbault, Toletti; Diani, Cascarino, Katoto.
|Position
|Belgium roster
|Goalkeepers
|Evrard, Lemey, Lichtfus
|Defenders
|Philtjens, Tysiak, Vangheluwe, Tison, De Neve, Kees, Deloose
|Midfielders
|Delacauw, Vanhaevermaet, Minnaert, Biesmans, Missipo
Forwards
|Van Kerkhoven, Wijnants, De Caigny, Eurlings, Wullaert, Cayman, Dhont, Vanmechelen
A draw with Iceland to start their Group D campaign is far from a disaster for Belgium, but a failure to take points in this game could well prove the end of their path if results go against them elsewhere.
They face a tough task to get the better of a France side in freewheeling fashion - but they'll be determined to not stop until the final whistle goes.
Predicted Belgium starting XI: Evrard; Vangheluwe, Kees, De Neve, Philtjens; Cayman, Vanhaevermaet, Biesmans, De Caigny; Dhont, Wullaert.
Last five results
|France results
|Belgium results
|France 5-1 Italy (Jul 10)
|Belgium 1-1 Iceland (Jul 10)
|France 7-0 Vietnam (Jul 1)
|Belgium 6-1 Luxembourg (Jun 28)
|France 4-0 Cameroon (Jun 25)
|Belgium 0-1 Austria (Jun 26)
|France 1-0 Slovenia (Apr 12)
|Belgium 4-1 Northern Ireland (Jun 23)
|Wales 1-2 France (Apr 8)
|England 3-0 Belgium (Jun 16)
Head-to-head
|Date
|Results
|7/7/2017
|France 2-0 Belgium