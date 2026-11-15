France vs Turkiye live streams: How to watch UEFA Nations League A soccer for free and without cable

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France vs Turkiye Match Preview

France return to action at the Stade Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux on Sunday, hosting bottom-placed Turkiye in their final UEFA Nations League Group A1 fixture of the November window.

Zinedine Zidane's side arrive under pressure after suffering their first defeat of his tenure, a 3-1 loss to Italy at San Siro on Thursday. France dominated possession and had 18 shots, but Italy's clinical counter-attacking football — led by a Francesco Pio Esposito brace — exposed the defensive fragility that has plagued Les Bleus throughout this campaign.

The defeat leaves France level on ten points with Italy at the top of Group A1, though the Azzurri hold the head-to-head advantage. A win on Sunday is the minimum requirement if France are to reclaim top spot, assuming Italy drop points in Brussels against Belgium.

Compounding Zidane's problems, centre-back Dayot Upamecano has left the squad for personal reasons and returned to Bayern Munich, deepening a defensive crisis that already saw William Saliba, Jules Kounde, and Maxence Lacroix absent before the window began. Manu Kone, Ousmane Dembele, and Esteban Lepaul are also missing.

The one bright note for the hosts is the expected return of Kylian Mbappe to the starting line-up. The Real Madrid forward was absent for the Italy defeat, and his goal-scoring threat will be vital as France chase the win they need.

Turkiye arrive having lost all five of their Nations League matches, conceding 12 goals in the process. Sergen Yalcin's side lost 1-2 to Belgium on Thursday, their most recent setback in a difficult campaign.

Team News and Injury Latest

Zinedine Zidane faces a significant defensive reshuffle after Dayot Upamecano departed the squad for personal reasons following the Italy defeat, joining a lengthy absentee list that includes William Saliba, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, Manu Kone, Ousmane Dembele, and Esteban Lepaul. Kylian Mbappe is expected to return to the starting line-up after missing the San Siro loss, which should provide a considerable boost to the attacking options. Full team news and the projected XI will be updated closer to kick-off.

For Turkiye, Sergen Yalcin has not confirmed his probable line-up or reported any specific injuries or suspensions ahead of the Bordeaux fixture. Further squad updates are expected in the build-up to Sunday's game.

Head-to-Head Record and Recent Form

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in the UEFA Nations League on September 25, 2026, when France won 1-0 away in Turkiye. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures on record, France have won three, with Turkiye claiming one victory and one match ending in a draw. The two sides also drew 1-1 in a 2019 European Championship qualifier, while Turkiye's most notable result in the sequence was a 2-0 home win over France in June 2019.

France have won three and drawn one of their last five matches, with Thursday's 3-1 loss to Italy their only defeat in that run. Before that setback, Les Bleus had beaten Belgium 4-1 and won 1-0 away in Turkiye, demonstrating their attacking quality in the earlier stages of the campaign. Across the five matches, France have scored eight goals and conceded three, with their defensive record deteriorating sharply in the most recent outing.

Turkiye have lost all five of their last five matches without a single point, and their record of two goals scored against twelve conceded underlines the scale of their struggles. Their most recent defeat was a 1-2 loss to Belgium on November 12, following earlier losses to Italy (3-1), Belgium (3-0), Italy (4-1), and France (1-0). Yalcin's side have not won in this Nations League campaign.