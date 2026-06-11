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World Cup
team-logoRepublic of Korea
Guadalajara Stadium
team-logoCzechia
Watch it on FuboWatch it on FS1
Neil Bennett

FOX or FS1? What TV channel is South Korea vs Czech Republic on in the USA today?

TV Guide & Streaming
Republic of Korea vs Czechia
Republic of Korea
Czechia
World Cup

But if you're trying to tune in from the United States, finding the match on your TV guide can be a bit of a puzzle. Is this pivotal fixture airing on your local broadcast network via FOX, or do you need to flip over to cable on FS1?

Match Detail

Information

Game

South Korea vs. Czechia

Kick-Off

10:00 PM ET

Stadium / City

Estadio Guadalajara / Zapopan, Mexico

TV Channel

FS1

South Korea vs Czechia Live Stream

The 2026 FIFA World Cup action continues today with an intriguing group stage clash as South Korea faces off against Czechia. For soccer fans in the United States, knowing whether to tune into local broadcast TV or premium cable is key to catching the opening whistle.

So, is the big game on FOX or FS1 today? This match will be broadcast live exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1). If you want to map out your viewing plans for the rest of the tournament on the main network, you can learn how to watch and live stream FOX channel and how to watch and live stream FS1 to get your digital setup ready ahead of time.

Upcoming World Cup Games on FS1

While the main broadcast network carries many marquee fixtures, FS1 is the exclusive home for several crucial group-stage matchups. Here are a few upcoming games scheduled for the channel over the next few days:

Date

Matchup

Group

Kick-Off (ET)

Jun 14

Australia vs Turkey

Group D

01:00

Jun 15

Cote d'Ivoire vs Ecuador

Group E

19:00

Jun 15

Sweden vs Tunisia

Group F

22:00

Jun 15

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay

Group H

18:00

Live TV Streaming Options

If you have cut the cord and prefer streaming the match on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV, you have several premium alternatives:

  • Fubo: This is the top choice for sports fans. Fubo carries local FOX stations in almost every market, and new subscribers can sign up for a free trial to watch Mexico vs. South Africa without any upfront commitment.
  • DirecTV Stream: This service offers comprehensive coverage of local networks, including FOX, making it a highly reliable option for streaming the tournament in high definition.
  • Fox One: You can also access live coverage directly through Fox's internal digital platforms, such as Fox One and the Fox Sports app, by logging in with valid television provider credentials.
Watch the FOX Network on Fubo today!Start free trial

How to Watch with an OTT/OTA Antenna

Because today's game is airing on FS1, a standard Over-the-Air (OTA) digital antenna will not be able to pull in the broadcast, as FS1 is a pay-TV cable network. However, keeping an antenna hooked up to your television is highly recommended so you can catch the dozens of free matches broadcasting on the main FOX network throughout the month.

When tuning into the main network, local affiliate channel numbers will vary by region. Here is where you can typically find FOX in major American cities across different providers:

City

OTA Channel

DirecTV

Verizon Fios / Cox

New York

Channel 5

Channel 5

Channel 5 (Verizon)

Los Angeles

Channel 11

Channel 11

Channel 11 (Cox)

Chicago

Channel 32

Channel 32

Channel 12 (Verizon)

Dallas

Channel 4

Channel 4

Channel 4 (Cox)

Watch the FOX Network on Fubo today!Start free trial

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