FOX or FS1? What TV channel is South Korea vs Czech Republic on in the USA today?

Match Detail Information Game South Korea vs. Czechia Kick-Off 10:00 PM ET Stadium / City Estadio Guadalajara / Zapopan, Mexico TV Channel FS1

South Korea vs Czechia Live Stream

The 2026 FIFA World Cup action continues today with an intriguing group stage clash as South Korea faces off against Czechia. For soccer fans in the United States, knowing whether to tune into local broadcast TV or premium cable is key to catching the opening whistle.

So, is the big game on FOX or FS1 today? This match will be broadcast live exclusively on FS1 (Fox Sports 1). If you want to map out your viewing plans for the rest of the tournament on the main network, you can learn how to watch and live stream FOX channel and how to watch and live stream FS1 to get your digital setup ready ahead of time.

Upcoming World Cup Games on FS1

While the main broadcast network carries many marquee fixtures, FS1 is the exclusive home for several crucial group-stage matchups. Here are a few upcoming games scheduled for the channel over the next few days:

Date Matchup Group Kick-Off (ET) Jun 14 Australia vs Turkey Group D 01:00 Jun 15 Cote d'Ivoire vs Ecuador Group E 19:00 Jun 15 Sweden vs Tunisia Group F 22:00 Jun 15 Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Group H 18:00

Live TV Streaming Options

If you have cut the cord and prefer streaming the match on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV, you have several premium alternatives:

Fubo : This is the top choice for sports fans. Fubo carries local FOX stations in almost every market, and new subscribers can sign up for a free trial to watch Mexico vs. South Africa without any upfront commitment.

DirecTV Stream : This service offers comprehensive coverage of local networks, including FOX, making it a highly reliable option for streaming the tournament in high definition.

Fox One: You can also access live coverage directly through Fox's internal digital platforms, such as Fox One and the Fox Sports app, by logging in with valid television provider credentials.

How to Watch with an OTT/OTA Antenna

Because today's game is airing on FS1, a standard Over-the-Air (OTA) digital antenna will not be able to pull in the broadcast, as FS1 is a pay-TV cable network. However, keeping an antenna hooked up to your television is highly recommended so you can catch the dozens of free matches broadcasting on the main FOX network throughout the month.

When tuning into the main network, local affiliate channel numbers will vary by region. Here is where you can typically find FOX in major American cities across different providers: