Former World Cup winner Riise takes temporary charge of England Women after Neville's Inter Miami move

Following the former Man Utd defender's departure, Riise will lead the Lionesses in February, supported by ex-Canada international Rhian Wilkinson

Hege Riise and Rhian Wilkinson have been appointed coaches to ’s women’s national team set-up following the departure of Phil Neville this week.

Neville left his role on Monday after just short of three years in charge of the Lionesses, moving to the United States to become the new manager of David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Sarina Wiegman is set to succeed the former Manchester United defender, but not until September, with her to remain in charge of the until then.

Article continues below

More teams

Riise, who won the World Cup with Norway in 1995, will step up to lead the team for the upcoming international break in February, with Wilkinson, who was capped 181 times by Canada, supporting her.

“I'm excited about the opportunity I've been given to work with England Women,” Riise said.

“This is a proud and ambitious team that I look forward to working with and I am confident of making a positive impact when I meet up with the squad in February."

Wilkinson, who won Bronze medals at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games, said: “I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to work with such a talented group of players and staff, and it is a privilege to work alongside Hege Riise who I have already worked closely with as a player and coach.”

Both Riise and Wilkinson had applied to become the new assistant manager to Neville, a role that the FA had been recruiting for after Rehanne Skinner left to become the new Tottenham head coach in November.

Riise, who was among The Best FIFA Women's Coach nominees last year, stepped down from her role as head coach of LSK Kvinner in December, a role she had held since 2017.

She won three league titles and two domestic cups during that time and reached the quarter-finals of the Women’s in 2018-19.

The former midfielder also spent three years as assistant manager with the United States women’s national team, from 2009 to 2012.

“I am delighted to welcome Hege Riise and Rhian Wilkinson to the England coaching team, having had positive discussions with them in recent weeks,” Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA’s director of women’s football, added.

“They bring significant international experience and will help guide our players before the arrival of Sarina Wiegman as our new head coach to lead us into the home Euros in 2022.

“Once February is complete, we will sit down and assess the Lionesses situation and consider next steps for Team GB in consultation with the home nations and the British Olympic Association.”

With Neville leaving his role, that Team GB head coach position is currently vacant, with the Summer Games just six months away.