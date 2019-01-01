Former West Brom striker Victor Anichebe reacts to Darren Moore dismissal

The 44-year-old gaffer was axed despite having the Baggies on the path for a Premier League return

Former West Bromwich Albion striker Victor Anichebe has reacted to the club's dismissal of manager Darren Moore.

The 44-year-old gaffer was relieved of his job following the Baggies’ 1-1 stalemate with Ipswich Town on Saturday –their fourth game without a win.

Moore is one of the few black coaches in and his performances since taking charge of has earned rave reviews.

Article continues below

Following their relegation from the English top-flight last season, he has set them up for a return to the Premier League, guiding them to a top-four spot in the Championship log.

The decision to sack the former Portsmouth central defender came as a shock to the 30-year-old and believes could have been motivated by racism.

“It actually made me sick, seeing it,” Anichebe told Football League World.

“I just thought it was a joke. A lot of people talk about the fact he’s black. And I honestly believe that if it were somebody else, he would not have been sacked.

“I just thought it was a joke. A lot of people talk about the fact he’s black. And I honestly believe that if it were somebody else, he would not have been sacked.

“He won eight out of 10 away games. Tony Pulis was horrendous and they kept him. Look at what happened with Pardew. He won one [Premier League] game and wasn’t sacked.

“Somebody said to me that [Darren’s] fortunate West Brom gave him a chance. People say ‘oh, he was just there at the right time’.

“So, they’re talking about opportunity, but he’s one of the only black ones who’s been given a chance. Are all other managers fortunate to get an opportunity? No.

“A lot of people will come out and say ‘no, it’s not like that, it’s not like that’, but it is. It’s as simple as that.

“It seemed like they didn’t want to give him the job anyway. But they had to because he did so well. And then, at the first run of bad results, they get rid of him. But that’s just football.”