Former Orlando Pirates coach Sredojevic lifts first trophy with Zamalek

The 50-year-old manager has already tasted success at his new club, just two weeks after joining them from the Sea Robbers

Former coach Milutin Sredojevic has lifted his first major trophy with Egyptian giants .

Sredojevic steered Zamalek to the Egyptian Cup on Sunday following a 3-0 win over Pyramids at the Borg Arab Stadium.

His latest success comes just two weeks after he was appointed head coach of Zamalek.

The 50-year-old mentor resigned as Pirates coach soon after the start of the 2019/20 season only to resurface at Zamalek two days later.

Youssef Obama fired Zamalek into the lead six minutes after the restart before Achraf Bencharki netted twice to seal an easy win for Zamalek.

Sunday's Egyptian Cup trophy was Zamalek's second in as many seasons, and their 27th in history.

For Sredojevic, this was his 16th major title since he started his coaching career on the African continent 18 years ago.

The Serbian manager was delighted to have added another trophy to his cabinet.

However, what made this special was the fact that Zamalek won this Egyptian Cup without conceding a single goal throughout the competition.

Sredojevic took to Twitter to celebrate his latest success, and Zamalek fans would hope for more trophies under the tutelage of the former Bucs manager.