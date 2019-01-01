Former Man Utd defender Neville has no desire to return to coaching after nightmare Valencia spell

The ex-England international is not interested in resuming his managerial career but did reveal that his time in Spain was an important learning curve

Former defender Gary Neville says he will not make a return to coaching.

Neville spent four months in charge of in the 2015-16 campaign and also worked with the national team from 2012 to 2016, but says he has no desire to take up a similar role in the future.

The former United right-back now works as a pundit, while also co-owning League Two side Salford City and running various other hospitality and property businesses.

Spanish side Valencia sacked Neville after the former England international achieved 10 wins in 28 games, leaving the club just six points clear of the relegation zone.

His nightmare spell saw the side win just three of their 16 league games, failing to keep a single clean sheet in the process.

The club were also eliminated from the , and subsequently during his time there, with several supporters calling for his resignation before he was eventually sacked in March 2016.

However, the former defender says the experience proved to be a learning curve for his future plans. "There is not one single part of me that wakes up and thinks 'I want to be on the training field'," Neville told the BBC.

"I had my foray into management in Valencia and it was probably one of the best learning curves I have ever had. It was a clip around the ear, sometimes you need one in life."

"I'm more interested in the boardroom or in the business side of things," added Neville.

"The football side I love. I love watching matches but I just don't want to be on the training pitch, I feel like I've done that part of my life and want to move on."

Despite his refusal to return to coaching, brother Phil is faring better and was nominated for Women's Coach of the Year following England's impressive showing at the Women's World Cup.

And the pair's sister Tracey has only recently stepped down from her role as head coach of the England netball team, although the coaching side of the game is clearly not in Gary's mind at any point in the future.