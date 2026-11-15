Former Lyon and Napoli manager Rudi Garcia admits he came close to landing Manchester United job five years before Mauricio Pochettino's arrival

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Former Lyon and Napoli head coach Rudi Garcia has revealed he held two separate interviews for the Manchester United managerial post back in 2021. The Frenchman was considered for the Old Trafford hotseat five years prior to the club's latest appointment of Mauricio Pochettino.

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Frenchman recalls interim dugout shortlist

Garcia emerged as a candidate to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer when the Norwegian's three-year reign ended following a heavy 4-1 Premier League defeat at Watford. Because that dismissal occurred midway through the 2021-22 campaign, the Red Devils hierarchy decided to bring in a temporary boss until the summer. The 62-year-old was available having left Lyon at the end of the previous season following nearly two years in charge.

Two interviews precede Rangnick appointment

Having previously won a Ligue 1 and Coupe de France double with Lille in 2011, the experienced tactician believed he had a strong case to take the reins in England. However, Old Trafford chiefs ultimately overlooked him and appointed Rangnick on a short-term contract in December 2021.

Recalling how close he came to landing the role, Garcia told The Athletic: "Yes, I interviewed twice to work in this fantastic club, one of the best clubs in the world.

"I'd like to work in England and I met Darren Fletcher and John Murtough. It was an interim role and they asked me what I would do once it was over. I told them I would do so well that I would be staying in Manchester, but they gave the job to Ralf."

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Four permanent bosses follow departure

Rangnick went on to oversee a sixth-place top-flight finish during his brief spell before Erik ten Hag arrived in the summer of 2022 as the first of four permanent appointments in just over four years. The Dutchman was eventually succeeded by Ruben Amorim in November 2024, prior to former midfielder Michael Carrick taking charge earlier this year.

Following Carrick's sacking on Thursday, the club have now turned to former Tottenham Hotspur manager Pochettino to steady the ship. The Argentine will officially begin work this coming Thursday having penned a contract that runs until the summer of 2029.

Mixed spells define subsequent career

Meanwhile, Garcia returned to management with Al-Nassr, where he signed Cristiano Ronaldo following the forward's Old Trafford exit before being dismissed in April 2023 less than a season into his reign. He took over at Napoli three months later only to be sacked 12 games into the 2023-24 Serie A campaign. Most recently, he guided Belgium to this summer's World Cup quarter-finals before departing once eventual champions Spain eliminated them.