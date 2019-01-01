Former Liverpool striker Aldridge: Aguero will inspire Salah back to form

The Egypt international has only scored once in seven games and the 60-year-old believes competition with City’s striker will fire him up

Former striker John Aldridge believes striker Sergio Aguero's impressive run will inspire Mohamed Salah back to form.

Salah has scored 20 goals in all competitions, including 17 in the this season for the Reds but has failed to add to the tally in his last four games.

The former man scored 44 goals last season, including 32 that earned him the English top-flight Golden Boot award.

Meanwhile, Aguero has been impressive for City, scoring 11 goals in his last nine games and currently leads the league’s scoring chart with 18 goals.

And the former international is of the opinion that competition with the Argentine for the top scorer's prize will spur the forward back to his best, and in turn increase Liverpool’s chances of winning the league’s trophy this term.

“When the goals have dried up, you end up trying too hard, over-thinking things and taking the wrong option,” Aldridge told Liverpool Echo.

“Even the very best go through spells like that. What will spur Salah on is the fact that he's only one behind Sergio Aguero in the race for the Golden Boot.

“To win that two seasons in a row would be a magnificent achievement and it would massively enhance our chances of winning the title.

Liverpool take on on Sunday and Aldridge is hoping the 26-year-old will end his drought in the encounter.

“Hopefully Salah will get back among the goals against Burnley on Sunday and go on a run again because we rely so heavily on our front three to provide the firepower.”

Liverpool are one point adrift of Manchester City and a win at Burnley could see them return the top to the log.