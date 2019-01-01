Former Juventus and Italy star Marchisio announces retirement

The midfielder terminated his contract with Zenit over the summer and has now decided to hang up his boots at a relatively early age

Former and star Claudio Marchisio has retired at the age of 33.

The midfielder had been without a club since Zenit agreed to terminate his contract on July 1 after only one season in .

Writing on Instagram, Marchisio said: "I'd made a promise to the kid who dreamt to become a football player. I would have played until I had felt the marvel of the dream coming true by stepping into the pitch.

"In the past months my mind and my heart went through mixed feelings and I finally understood I wasn't fulfilling my promise anymore.

"There are times when it is right for the heart to prevail over the mind, that's why I prefer to stop.

"I have no regrets, also thanks to my family that has taught me to eagerly look into the future.

"So, thank you dream! You gave me courage, strength, success and, above all, joy!"

Juve tweeted a video in recognition of their former player, who won 15 trophies with the club, including seven titles.

great Andres Iniesta also wrote on Twitter of Marchisio: "I enjoyed watching you play but competing against you even more. Today, football is a little less football."

Marchisio won 55 senior Italy caps and was part of the side that reached the final of Euro 2012 and claimed the bronze medal at the 2013 Confederations Cup.