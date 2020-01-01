Former Ghana star Addo hails ex-Juventus ace Appiah in Pele comparison

The ex-Franfurt and Stuttgart centre-back lauds the erstwhile Black Stars captain

Former international Joe Addo has praised the qualities of ex- midfielder Stephen Appiah but reckons erstwhile playmaker Abedi Ayew Pele was just better.

Appiah is highly revered not just for his club exploits but also with Ghana whom he captained to straight World Cup tournaments in 2006 and 2010.

A and an (Afcon) winner, Abedi is rated as the greatest Ghanaian footballer of all-time by many.

Article continues below

More teams

“I think Stephen Appiah is one of the finest players that we’ve ever produced," Addo told Joy Sports.

"Somebody who could do anything. He can play as a defensive player, he can play as an offensive midfielder, he can pass and he can score.

“You don’t get many players like that, few players have some of his attributes and the only player who was close to him was Abedi.

"Abedi was a little bit ahead of Stephen. But Stephen is one of the finest Ghana has ever produced."

Appiah helped Ghana secure a first-ever World Cup qualification in 2006, the team going on to reach the Round of 16 on their debut appearance.

In 2010, the attacker was a member of the Ghana side that reached the quarter-finals of the World Cup in .

At club level, he helped win the in 2002, Juventus lift the Italian Cup in 2003 and win the Turkish League and Super Cup in 2007.

Three-time African Football of the Year Abedi, on the other hand, won the Afcon with Ghana in 1982 and the Champions League with French side Olympique Marseille in 1992-1993.

The 55-year-old also lifted the French league twice with Marseille as well as the Pro-League and President’s Cup with Al Ain.