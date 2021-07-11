Former Chelsea star Moses continues hot pre-season form with third goal for Spartak Moscow

The former Super Eagles midfielder continued his goalscoring run as Rui Vitoria's team intensify preparations for the 2021-22 season

Victor Moses scored his third goal in a row as Spartak Moscow kicked off their Premier Cup campaign with a 4-0 victory over FC Sochi on Sunday.

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan star sealed Spartak's emphatic win at the Otkritie Arena as they continue their preparation for the 2021-22 season that will begin in a fortnight.

Moses came off the bench to score the fourth goal in the 81st minute after Zelimkhan Bakaev, Reziuan Mirzov and Aleksandr Sobolev had found the back of the net for the hosts.

The Premier Cup is a pre-season tournament that involves four Russian Premier League clubs and the People's Team will face Rubin Kazan next on Wednesday before they battle Brian Idowu's Khimki on July 18 – both games will take place at the Otkritie Arena.

Prior to Sunday's encounter, Moses had scored a goal each in his last two matches for Rui Vitoria's side - in their 4-2 win over Croatia's Sibenik and in a 2-2 draw with NK Bravo.

Earlier this month, the 30-year-old brought an end to his nine-year spell at Chelsea to join Spartak Moscow on a two-year deal after he impressed on loan last season.

Following his victorious start to life in Moscow, Vitoria lauded his team for their compactness and the game style on Sunday.

“The match turned out to be successful for us,” Vitoria told the club’s website. “Before the game, I asked the team to act in an organised and compact defense.

“I was glad that they succeeded, thanks to which the opponent did not have a lot of chances. Ahead we also showed ourselves well: we stretched the opponent, coolly deployed attacks. Especially in the first half, when they could go beyond two goals.

“In the second half, we continued what we had begun, we ran away great in counterattacks. I am grateful to the guys for such a match.”