Former Chelsea defender Ivanovic joins Premier League newcomers West Brom

The 36-year-old returns to England after spending he past three seasons in Russia with Zenit Saint Petersburg.

have confirmed the signing of veteran defender Branislav Ivanovic on a one-year deal.

The former defender has linked up with the newly-promoted side after spending the past three seasons with Russian giants Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Ivanovic, 36, indicated his delight at returning to the Premier League, where he played with Chelsea for nine seasons between 2007 and 2017.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world,” Ivanovic, who will wear the No.20 at The Hawthorns, told West Brom's official website.

“I need to challenge myself and I am ready for the challenge. I am really happy to be back playing in the Premier League. I hope I am going to be successful here.

“I have a lot of ambition and I want to prove a lot of things. I will give everything for the team.”

Under Slaven Bilic, West Brom earned promotion to the Premier League when they finished second in the Championship last season, 10 points behind champions .

Their return to the top flight started in rocky fashion as they fell 3-0 to on Sunday after Jamie Vardy scored twice from the spot.

Bilic, though, is optimistic about his team's chances — especially after they landed the most capped player in 's history.

“He’s a great addition for us, a team who are newly promoted in the Premier League. He ticks all the boxes for us," Bilic said.

“He's done everything in his career - it's been magnificent. We're delighted. He adds quality and experience on the pitch and off the pitch.

“So it is not only him, it is him plus the influence he will have on not just defenders but the whole team around him. That's why we targeted him as one of our prime targets.

“It’s a great signing for us.”

Ivanovic enjoyed plenty of success during his time at Stamford Bridge, winning three Premier League titles, one , one , three FA Cups, one League Cup and one Community Shield.

At the international level, Ivanovic has earned 105 caps for Serbia and played at both the 2010 and 2018 World Cup.