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Magdy Obaid

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Former Bayern player: Real Madrid are the most hated club… and I don’t like Vinícius’s style of play

Real Madrid
Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich
Champions League
M. Babbel
Vinicius Junior
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Germany
Brazil

Why is Al-Merengi facing this charge?

The atmosphere is heating up ahead of the Champions League quarter-final between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, considered one of the greatest classic clashes in European football.

Former Bayern Munich player Markus Babbel did not hesitate to level harsh criticism at the Royal Club during an interview with Sky 90.

Pabel stated bluntly: “Real Madrid is the most hated club in Europe, and it would be brilliant if Bayern Munich went through.”

The former player added: “Their behaviour in recent years, in my opinion, is completely unsportsmanlike; it no longer has anything to do with fair play. I feel they believe they are superior to everyone else, and that they see themselves as better than everyone else… This really angers me and makes me hate them completely.”

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Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
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Girona
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Bundesliga
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St. Pauli
FCP
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FCB

Pérez prefers Vinícius to Mbappé... A shocking statement that redraws the map of Real Madrid’s stars

Pabel recalled the incident where Real Madrid boycotted the Ballon d’Or ceremony after Vinícius Júnior failed to win the award, saying: “If one of their players doesn’t win the Ballon d’Or, we as a team won’t boycott the ceremony.”

He added: “I think this behaviour is disrespectful to everyone, and that’s why the club has lost a lot of respect. Quite simply, I find their behaviour utterly repugnant.”

Pabel also criticised the performance of Brazilian star Vinícius Júnior, commenting: “When I see him falling and rolling around 14 times with every move, I don’t like it at all.”

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