Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Dikgacoi: Liverpool deserve Premier League title

The former Eagles midfielder speaks on the league's return, saying the Reds still have to fight for the title but ultimately deserve to win

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Kagisho Dikgacoi has backed the decision to restart the Premier League, and that deserves to win the league title, even though they might not win every game after the resumption.

The ex- and anchorman has hailed the decision to resume the 2019/20 season, saying he would not hesitate to return to the training pitch.

In addition, the former veteran insists, with the league’s competitiveness, no one is guaranteed to win matches and says the Reds might not come back as strong as they were before the suspension of the matches.

“I would have gone back. Obviously, I would have had a contract to honour. That’s number one. The EPL has come up with some stringent protective measures,” Dikgacoi told IOL.

“They test like twice a week. They are trying to look after their players. That’s a good thing. It shows that they only do care about players.

“The EPL is the strongest league in the world. There’s no doubt about that. Anything is possible.

"No one is guaranteed to win. We know how strong Liverpool have been this season.

"But in as much as they are leading by a huge margin, we are not sure how would they come back after this pandemic.

“That’s how difficult the Premier League is. They have been patient in the EPL and they have come up with solutions. Even though Liverpool deserves to win the league but you can’t just make rash decisions in a big league like the EPL.”

Having spent 30 years without the EPL title, manager Jurgen Klopp’s men are on the verge of ending the drought, and the 2010 Fifa World Cup campaigner also believes the Reds supporters deserve the title.

“If it was another league, I would have said they should have given it to Liverpool but because this is the EPL, anything is possible in that league,” added the retired midfielder.

“No one anticipated that we were going to be hit by this pandemic. If it happens that they win, the supporters should be happy.

“They deserve it after all. They have been doing well since last season. This season they have been outstanding. As long as they win it, that’s good. Nothing can be done about what happened.”

Just before the 2019/20 season was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak, Klopp's side sat at the top of the table with a comfortable 25 points ahead of second-placed , who have a game in hand.