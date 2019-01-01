Former Arsenal winger Jose Antonio Reyes tragically dies in traffic collision

Sevilla and Espanyol have paid tribute to their former winger on social media, expressing their support for his family

Former and winger Jose Antonio Reyes has died in traffic collision at the age of 35.

Sevilla confirmed that his cousin Jonathan Reyes was also killed in the incident.

The Spaniard left the Liga club in 2016 but was a popular figure over two spells with Los Hispalenses. He also played for Arsenal between 2004 and 2007.

Most recently, he had been playing for Extremadura UD in the Segunda Division after joining in January following a brief stint in .

Confirming the tragic news, Sevilla tweeted on Saturday: "We could not offer worse news. Our beloved squad member José Antonio Reyes died in a traffic accident. Rest in peace."

He won five titles over a remarkable career, three of which came in current Arsenal boss Unai Emery's Sevilla side, having already lefted the trophy twice with .

Reyes also raised the Premier League title with the Gunners in 2003-04 and went on to win with in 2006-07

The attacking wide-man spent his final year in the Spanish top flight at during the 2016-17 season having left Sevilla at the end of his contract.

Espanyol also paid their respects via social media, posting: "Today is a very sad day for the whole Parakeet family. Our former player Jose Antonio Reyes has passed away. From RCD Espanyol de , we want to express our deepest condolences and offer all our support to his family and Sevilla."

The Sevilla academy graduate helped Extremadura to a 15th-placed finish this season and spoke of his happiness when he signed for the club back in January.

"A month ago I came back from and I have been running on my own, this brings me real happiness," he said.

"Last year everyone told me I was crazy with a team almost descended and it was a satisfaction, a pride to save that club and I come with the same desire here to contribute, help the team-mates and achieve the goal."

Reyes had previously spoken about the difficult time he spent in China and how he struggled to spend time away from his family.