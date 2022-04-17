Former Arsenal chief scout Rowley appointed by Wenger passes away after short illness

Arsenal have announced that the club's former chief scout Steve Rowley has passed away after a short illness.

Rowley spent decades at the club, initially joining in 1980 before moving up to chief scout during Arsene Wenger's spell as manager.

The 63-year-old had been a key part of the club's success under the Frenchman before departing in 2017.

Article continues below

What has been said?

"Everyone at the Club is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our former Chief Scout Steve Rowley after a short illness," a statement on Arsenal's website read.

"Steve, 63, had been associated with the Club since January 1980, when he began a part-time role in our youth scouting operations in Essex. Notable early successes in the identification of talent - including Tony Adams and Ray Parlour - led to a full-time position during George Graham's time as manager.

Everyone at the Club is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our former Chief Scout, Steve Rowley.



Rest in peace, Steve ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 17, 2022

"Upon his arrival in 1996, Arsene Wenger appointed Steve as our Chief Scout, a position he held until 2017.

"During four decades with the Club, Steve and his network of scouts were responsible for identifying and securing many players instrumental in on-pitch success for the Club.

"Our thoughts are with Steve’s family and friends at this time.

"Rest in peace, Steve."

Further reading