Forge FC at Valour FC: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

A major Canadian clash takes place this week - here's everything you need to know

Forge FC are set to take on Valour FC on Wednesday night in a Canadian Premier League contest.

Watch Forge at Valour on fuboTV (Start with a free trial)

It's an encounter between the league's two best sides, with plenty at stake for both in their clash.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Forge at Valour Date August 31, 2022 Times 8:00pm ET, 5:00pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Canadian Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream FOX Soccer Plus fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Forge roster Goalkeepers Henry, Kalongo, Bontis Defenders Grant, Morgan, Krutzen, Metusala, Stampatori, Owolabi-Belewu Midfielders Bekker, Castello, Achinioti-Jönsson, Poku, Hojabrpour, Jensen, Sissoko Forwards Samuel, Choiniére, Campbell, Nanco, Welshman, Pacius, Borges, Caldeira, Browne

A draw with Atletico last time out has seen Forge allow Cavalry to slip in front of them in the title race.

But a victory against Valour - who they play twice in the space of a week - could reignite their push.

Predicted Forge starting XI: Henry, Samuel, Achinioti-Johnson, Metusala, Choiniere, Hojabrpour, Bekker, Morgan, Sissoko, Pacius, Borges.

Position Valour roster Goalkeepers Sirois, Yesli Defenders Baquero, Romeo, Mikhael, Mekideche, Esparza, Cebara, De Brienne, Jean-Baptiste Midfielders Carlos, Gutiérrez, Rendón, Riggi, Levis, Ascanio, Ohin, Catavolo, Peña Forwards Dyer, Ponce, Forbes, Fordyce, Rea

Six points behind their visitors, and with an extra game already played, Valour are out of the title race.

But they can still have a huge impact on shaping it with their results over the coming weeks.

Predicted Valour starting XI: Yesli; Baquero, Cebara, Romeo, Mekideche; Fordyce, Gutiérrez; Rea, De Brienne, Levis; Dyer.

Last five results

Forge results Valour results Atletico 0-0 Forge (Aug 27) Valour 1-0 Pacific (Aug 28) Forge 1-3 York (Aug 20) Valour 1-1 Edmonton (Aug 21) Cavalry 2-1 Forge (Aug 12) Wanderers 1-0 Valour (Aug 13) Forge 1-0 Wanderers (Aug 6) Valour 2-0 York (Aug 7) Atletico 0-4 Forge (Jul 31) Valour 2-0 Cavalry (Aug 3)

Head-to-head