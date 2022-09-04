Forge FC at Valour FC: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

The two Canadian outfits meet for the second time in the space of a week - here's everything you need to know

Forge FC are set to take on Valour FC on Sunday in a Canadian Premier League contest.

It has barely been a few days since the pair last met, with the ten-men Valour edging their encounter by a solitary goal - so could revenge be swiftly on the cards?

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Forge at Valour Date Sep 4, 2022 Times 2:00pm ET, 11:00am PT

Position Forge roster Goalkeepers Henry, Kalongo, Bontis Defenders Grant, Morgan, Krutzen, Metusala, Stampatori, Owolabi-Belewu Midfielders Bekker, Castello, Achinioti-Jönsson, Poku, Hojabrpour, Jensen, Sissoko Forwards Samuel, Choiniére, Campbell, Nanco, Welshman, Pacius, Borges, Caldeira, Browne

A narrow loss proved a blow to Forge's hopes of keeping pressure on Atletico Ottawa at the summit - but they will have the chance to bounce back almost immediately.

The chances of an unchanged side are strong as they go on the hunt for a three-point road haul.

Predicted Forge starting XI: Henry, Samuel, Achinioti-Johnson, Metusala, Choiniere, Hojabrpour, Bekker, Morgan, Sissoko, Pacius, Borges.

Position Valour roster Goalkeepers Sirois, Yesli Defenders Baquero, Romeo, Mikhael, Mekideche, Esparza, Cebara, De Brienne, Jean-Baptiste Midfielders Carlos, Gutiérrez, Rendón, Riggi, Levis, Ascanio, Ohin, Catavolo, Peña Forwards Dyer, Ponce, Forbes, Fordyce, Rea

Matteo de Brienne's goal did the job for Valour last time out, but an enforced change will surely be made after finishing the game with ten men,

Moses Dyer was dismissed for a second yellow late on, leaving a spot to be filled in the starting XI.

Predicted Valour starting XI: Yesli; Baquero, Cebara, Romeo, Mekideche; Fordyce, Gutiérrez; Rea, De Brienne, Levis; Riggi.

Forge results Valour results Atletico 0-0 Forge (Aug 27) Valour 1-0 Pacific (Aug 28) Forge 1-3 York (Aug 20) Valour 1-1 Edmonton (Aug 21) Cavalry 2-1 Forge (Aug 12) Wanderers 1-0 Valour (Aug 13) Forge 1-0 Wanderers (Aug 6) Valour 2-0 York (Aug 7) Atletico 0-4 Forge (Jul 31) Valour 2-0 Cavalry (Aug 3)

