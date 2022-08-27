Forge FC at Atletico Ottawa: US TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

A major Canadian clash takes place this weekend - here's everything you need to know

Forge FC are set to take on Atletico Ottawa on Saturday night in a Canadian Premier League contest.

It's an encounter between the league's two best sides, with plenty at stake for both in their clash.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Forge at Atletico Ottawa Date August 27, 2022 Times 6:30 pm ET, 3:30 pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

US TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Canadian Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream FOX Soccer Plus fubo TV (start with a free trial)

Team news and rosters

Position Forge roster Goalkeepers Henry, Kalongo, Bontis Defenders Grant, Morgan, Krutzen, Metusala, Stampatori, Owolabi-Belewu Midfielders Bekker, Castello, Achinioti-Jönsson, Poku, Hojabrpour, Jensen, Sissoko Forwards Samuel, Choiniére, Campbell, Nanco, Welshman, Pacius, Borges, Caldeira, Browne

The fight for top honours in the Canadian Premier League could well hinge on Forge pulling a result on the road here.

They have two games in hand over their rivals and trail them by three points heading into this clash.

Predicted Forge starting XI: Henry, Samuel, Achinioti-Johnson, Metusala, Choiniere, Hojabrpour, Bekker, Morgan, Sissoko, Pacius, Borges.

Position Atletico roster Goalkeepers Melvin, Ingham Defenders Beckie, Niba, Espejo, Camus, Tissot, Verhoven, Acosta, Pérez, Roy Midfielders Mannella, Alemán, McKendry, Bassett, Antoniuk, Sissoko, Bahous Forwards Wright, Moragrega, Tabla, Shaw, Haworth

Perched atop of the Canadian Premier League, Atletico have been tough to touch this term - but that imbalance of matches with their visitors could prove a concern.

They need the win to stretch their lead and take a game off their rivals too in the race for glory.

Predicted Atletico starting XI: Ingham; Tissot, Niba, Beckie, Acosta, Haworth, Aleman, Sissoko, Bassett, Antoniuk, Wright.

Last five results

Forge results Atletico results Forge 1-3 York (Aug 20) Cavalry 0-3 Atletico (Aug 21) Cavalry 2-1 Forge (Aug 12) Atletico 3-2 Wanderers (Aug 17) Forge 1-0 Wanderers (Aug 6) Pacific 1-0 Atletico (Aug 13) Atletico 0-4 Forge (Jul 31) Atletico 2-1 Edmonton (Aug 7) Cavalry 1-2 Forge (Jul 27) Atletico 0-4 Forge (Jul 31)

Head-to-head