Forge at Cavalry: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

It's third and forth going into battle in a midweek clash - here's everything you need to know

Forge FC are set to take on Cavalry FC on Wednesday night in a Canadian Premier League contest. The pair currently lie third and fourth in the league standings, with the hosts two points ahead heading into this fixture

These teams last met in April, with a 2-2 draw the final score after Forge’s David Choiniére scored a 90th-minute goal to tie things up for a share of the points.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Forge at Cavalry Date July 27, 2022 Times 9:00 pm ET, 6:00 pm PT Stream fubo TV (start with a free trial)

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), Canadian Premier League matches can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news and rosters

Position Forge roster Goalkeepers Henry, Kalongo, Bontis Defenders Grant, Morgan, Krutzen, Metusala, Stampatori, Owolabi-Belewu Midfielders Bekker, Castello, Achinioti-Jönsson, Poku, Hojabrpour, Jensen, Sissoko Forwards Samuel, Choiniére, Campbell, Nanco, Welshman, Pacius, Borges, Caldeira, Browne

Forge enters this contest in fourth place, two points off the heels of Cavalry. But with the two teams going in different directions right now when it comes to form, they have a fine chance to overhaul the ladder.

Right now, the visitors are on a three-match win streak, tied with Pacific for the longest active streak in the Canadian Premier League.

Lats time out, a 3-1 win over Valour boosted the feelgood factor, with Terran Campbell bagging a brace - and they'll fancy their chances of pulling out a road win this week too.

Predicted Forge starting XI: Levis, Jean-Baptiste, Romeo, Baquero, Dyer, Gutiérrezz, Riggi, Rea, Akio, Ponce; Sirois

Position Cavalry roster Goalkeepers Carducci, Roloff, Farago Defenders Alarcón, Field, Klomp, M. Trafford, Vliet, Yao Midfielders C. Trafford, Aird, Adekugbe, Camargo, Escalante, Di Chiara, Simmons, Fisk, Norman Jr., Rogers, Cantave Forwards Bevan, Musse, Novak, Mason, Assi, Pepple

Cavalry currently sit third in the Canadian Premier League standings - but for how much longer amid their nosedive in form is another matter.

They may have the second-best goal differential in the league, behind only Forge, but back-to-back losses has left them looking a little lost.

Both games were shutouts in front of goal too, shipping three in a defeat to Pacific, necessitating the need to hop back on the win train sooner rather than later.

Predicted Cavalry starting XI: Norman Jr., Klomp, Yao, Assi, Trafford, Simmons, Escalante, Di Chiara, Musse, Mason; Roloff

Last five results

Forge results Cavalry results Forge 3-1 Valour (Jul 23) Pacific 3-0 Cavalry (Jul 22) Forge 5-1 Edmonton (Jul 19) Cavalry 0-1 York (Jul 19) York 0-2 Forge (Jul 8) Cavalry 3-0 Wanderers (Jul 14) Forge 0-1 Ottawa (Jul 3) Ottawa 1-1 Cavalry (Jul 9) Forge 0-1 Valour (Jun 29) Pacific 3-3 Cavalry (Jun 30)

Head-to-head