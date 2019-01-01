‘Forever in our thoughts’ - Football world pays tribute to Emiliano Sala after body found in plane wreckage
News of Emiliano Sala’s death has sent the footballing world into mourning after it was confirmed late on Thursday the forward’s body had been identified from the plane’s wreckage .
Dorset Police confirmed the sad news releasing a statement saying their coroner had identified the 28-year-old, and that the families of Sala and pilot David Ibbotson had been notified.
Messages of sadness, support and condolences have poured in on social media since as the footballing world mourns the tragic passing of the late Cardiff City forward.
Club Statement (07/02/19): https://t.co/ib8zJfWzvC— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) February 7, 2019
Forever in our thoughts
RIP Emiliano Sala. Our thoughts are with the family at this sad, sad time.— SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) February 7, 2019
RIP EMI 🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) February 7, 2019
No words to describe how sad this is. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family and also to the family of the pilot. #RIPsala pic.twitter.com/Uirj6etfZk— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) 7 februari 2019
Descanza en paz pic.twitter.com/f1vPB42uvL— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) February 7, 2019
#RIPSala pic.twitter.com/izjhYHu1aA— Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) 8 februari 2019
RIP Emiliano Sala.— FC Porto (@FCPorto) February 7, 2019
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. #FCPorto pic.twitter.com/Xehg73pIso
Rest in peace. Descansa en paz. Todas las fuerzas para la flia. all the strength for the family. pic.twitter.com/m1ZNdeVCmA— Jonas Gutierrez (@elgalgojonas) February 7, 2019
RIP pic.twitter.com/O6XBJ4vwRI— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) February 7, 2019
RIP pic.twitter.com/T8kgKKheqP— corentin (@CorentinTolisso) February 7, 2019
#LaLiga would like to extend their sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Emiliano Sala. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/RaU7yaMzvG— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) February 7, 2019