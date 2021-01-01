'Football needs to change' - Super League to 'reshape the project' in wake of withdrawals

In a statement on Tuesday, the new competition remained defiant despite U-turns from all six English teams

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Super League declared that the new competition will "reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project" in the aftermath of a number of high-profile withdrawals.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal all confirmed that they were pulling out of the newly-formed competition as the Super League lost each member of the Premier League's Big Six.

As a result, the Super League's future is in serious doubt.

What did the statement say?

"The European Super League is convinced that the current status quo of European football needs to change," the statement says.

"We are proposing a new European competition because the existing system does not work. Our proposal is aimed at allowing the sport to evolve while generating resources and stability for the full football pyramid, including helping overcome the financial difficulties experienced by the entire football community as a result of the pandemic. It would also provide materially enhanced solidarity payments to all football stakeholders.

"Despite the announced departure of the English clubs, forced to take such decisions due the pressure out on them, we are convinced our proposal is fully aligned with European law and regulations as was demonstrated by a court decision to protect the Super League from third party actions.

"Given current circumstances, we shall reconsider the most appropriate steps to reshape the project, always having in mind our goals of offering fans the best experience possible while enhancing solidarity payments for the entire football community."

Which teams are still in the Super League?

Joining the English Big Six as founders of the Super League were Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Barca's participation in doubt as the club could withdraw from the newly-formed Super League if their members vote against participation.

