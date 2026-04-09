In a surprising move, Senegalese coach Aliou Cissé has abruptly left the Libyan national team, despite a contract that ran until 2027.

Cissé posted a moving farewell message on his official Instagram account, bringing to a close a spell of over a year with the ‘Knights of the Mediterranean’.

Appointed in March 2025, Cissé oversaw eight official matches, posting three wins, four draws and a single loss, beginning with a landmark 1–0 victory over Angola in September 2025.

Despite these encouraging results, his tenure was dogged by persistent salary arrears that went unpaid for months and were eventually settled only in part by the Libyan Football Federation.

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A few days later, the Angolan Football Federation officially announced the appointment of Aliou Cissé as the new national team manager.

The federation’s statement made clear that Cissé’s primary mission is to guide Angola to qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, co-hosted by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

This represents a significant challenge after the team’s early exit from the last tournament, where they managed only two draws and a defeat.

The rapid negotiations mean Cissé can begin work immediately, preparing the Palanquas Negras for upcoming friendlies during the June international break.