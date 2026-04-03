Following Diaby’s dismissal… Consesao reveals the reason for the chaos within the federation

Portuguese manager Sérgio Conceição, head coach of Al-Ittihad Jeddah, faces a major challenge this season due to the apparent lack of discipline within the squad, following a series of red cards for his players, the latest being French winger Moussa Diaby during Friday evening’s match against Al-Hazm in the Roshen Professional League.

These incidents have increased the pressure on the coaching staff and affected the team’s stability on the pitch, leaving Conceição with the difficult task of restoring discipline and containing the crisis ahead of the upcoming decisive fixtures.

Conselho said in comments at the post-match press conference: “I don’t want us to play with a numerical disadvantage. In some matches we were lucky to come away with a positive result despite the sending-off, but I don’t ask the players to commit such offences. I am against violent challenges; we want to play with strength and high spirits without recklessness.”

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Conceição added that the immense pressure on the players, whether on the pitch or via social media and criticism from the fans, may lead some of them to make wrong decisions resulting in red cards.

The Portuguese manager emphasised that the team always strives to maintain discipline, whilst continuing to deliver a strong performance and a fighting spirit despite the difficult circumstances.

Al-Ittihad have suffered seven red cards this season, six of them straight reds, the latest being Diaby’s in the 34th minute of the first half, following a reckless challenge on an Al-Hazm player.